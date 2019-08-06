John Wayne Davis

Obituary
John Wayne Davis, USN (Ret.) Charleston - John Wayne Davis, USN (Ret.) 75, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Schelly Sue Schunke Davis entered into eternal rest Monday, August 5, 2019. His graveside service will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. John was born November 26, 1943 in Chester, Pennsylvania, son of the late Webster Cornelius Davis and Dorothy Mae Culin Davis. He served in U.S. Navy for 26 years and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Schelly of Charleston, SC; daughter, Raven C. Wilson (Herbert) of Decatur, TN; two sons: John Davis, Jr. of New Jersey and Ashley Kelly Davis of Charleston, SC; two sisters: Dorothy Mae Marvin and Joan E. Harlon both of PA; and nine grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
