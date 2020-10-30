The Reverend John Wesley Hipp Mt. Pleasant - The Reverend John Wesley Hipp, husband of 45 years to Carol Ferguson Hipp, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Pineville, NC. Born in York, SC to the late James Voight and Anne Barnett Hipp, John graduated from York High School. He then went on to Spartanburg Methodist Junior College and graduated from Wofford College in 1975. He received his Master's of Divinity at Chandler School of Theology, Emory University. John began his 40 years of ministry in the South Carolina United Methodist Church Conference, where he faithfully and lovingly served the following churches: St. Johns UMC- Aiken, Wagener UMC- Wagener, Adnah UMC- Rock Hill, St. Paul- Saluda, Chapin UMC- Chapin, First United Methodist- Conway, and Bethel UMC- Charleston. The last 8 years of his ministry, he served as District Superintendent of both The Orangeburg and The Florence Districts. In 2018, he was named Pastor Emeritus of Bethel UMC, where he has served as the Associate Minister since 2019. John also served on numerous boards, committees, and councils; most recently, on The Board of Trustees at Wofford College. In 1981, he was called as a Chaplain in the Army National Guard. For the next 28 years, he ministered to countless men and women. He served on Active Duty from February 2003-May 2004 in Homeland Security. In 2004, he was promoted to State Chaplain of the SC National Guard until his retirement as a Lt. Col. in December 2008. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anne King and husband, Jim, of Charleston and son, Benjamin Wesley Hipp and wife, Beth, of Pawley's Island. He had four precious grandchildren, James and Connor King, and Taves and Arden Hipp. Also surviving are three brothers; Jim Hipp (Edie) of Hilton Head; Bill Hipp (Jean) of Richburg; and Bob Hipp (Marty) of Murrells Inlet, and brother-in-law, Steve Ferguson (Shelley), Port O'Connor, TX, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service will be held in Bethel United Methodist Church Sunday, November 1, 2020. This service will be live-streamed at 3:00 pm www.youtube.com/c/BethelUnitedMethodistChurch
. Interment will be at Adnah United Methodist Church, Rock Hill, SC at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020. The family is appreciative and grateful for the love and care provided by his Primary Care Physician and Cardiologist, and numerous other doctors, nurses, and staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel UMC Endowment Fund, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be written to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.com
