John "Jack" Wesley Swan CHARLESTON - John "Jack" Wesley Swan, 73, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Jack was born August 17, 1947 in Ottumwa, Iowa, son of the late Robert J. Swan and late Suzanne Buss Swan. He graduated from St. Andrews High School and received his undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University followed by the University of South Carolina School of Law. He retired after many years in private practice as a local attorney in North Charleston, South Carolina. He will be remembered by many for his kind heart and sense of humor. He enjoyed a good game of chess, writing, dessert and the Gamecocks. He loved animals, especially his dog Buster. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Dana Burke Swan; children: Joelyn Phillips (Ben), Suzie Wham (Joe), David Swan (Elizabeth), Lisa Blewer (Sam) and Amy Galleguillos (Daniel); grandchildren: Brittany Lapin (Todd), Joey and Justin Wham, Robby and Caroline Phillips, Bella, Jason and Hayden Galleguillos, and Fin Swan. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother. His children and grandchildren will be celebrating his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Arrangements in care of Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston