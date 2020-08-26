1/1
John Whitney Cihlar
1964 - 2020
John Whitney Cihlar Charleston John Whitney Cihlar, 55, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and love, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. John was the best friend and loving husband for 23 years of Laurie Kirek Cihlar and the proud father of son, Elliott Cihlar. John was born October 21, 1964 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late James Clarence Cihlar and Mary Cheryl Rau Cihlar. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1983. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the College of Charleston and his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Citadel. He spent most of his career as an Electrical Controls Engineer, working on GE power system projects around the world. John was a kind and generous soul and was fiercely devoted to his family above all else. He loved music, scary movies, games, travel and quiet evenings at home. He was an excellent cook and received much joy in feeding his family. John was extremely intelligent and loved to think and solve problems. He was always there to challenge you, encourage you, help you or give you advice. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed fixing things around the house to make sure they were done just right. John was known for his quick wit and loved to make those around him laugh. He always had a smile on his face. Whatever he did, John went above and beyond. He spoiled his family and truly believed in the importance of telling and showing loved ones how much they meant to him every day. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Kirek Cihlar of Charleston, SC; son, Elliott Cihlar of Charleston, SC; mother, Cheryl Rau Cihlar of Charleston, SC; sisters, Kimberly Cihlar of New York City, NY (Philippo) and Susan Cihlar Bailey (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; nieces, Molly Hall, Zoe Hall, Allie Bailey and Maddie Bailey; nephew, Jack Hall. John was preceded in death by his father, James Clarence Cihlar. A family celebration of John's life is being planned for a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 26, 2020
You all are in my thoughts and prayers
Deloris Hudson
Family Friend
August 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to all....
Arleen Mikes
Family Friend
August 26, 2020
May each of you be surrounded and lifted by the love of friends and family at this time of deep loss. My heart is with you. Gwen (Philippo's sister)
Gwen Clark Kerr
Family Friend
August 26, 2020
Laurie, I am so very sorry for your loss.
Karen Hallenbeck
