Reverend John Wiggins

Reverend John Wiggins Obituary
Reverend John Wiggins Charleston - Reverend John "JT" Wiggins, 71, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Rev. Wiggins was a retired pastor in the Reformed Episcopal Church, a retired Longshoreman, and an Air Force Reserve retiree. He is survived by his devoted wife, Albertha "Birdie" Wiggins; children, Candida "Candy" Wiggins, and Joshua Wiggins; beloved sister, Norma "Sheryl Wiggins" McClaurin.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 15, 2019
