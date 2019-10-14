|
Reverend John Wiggins Charleston - Reverend John "JT" Wiggins, 71, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Rev. Wiggins was a retired pastor in the Reformed Episcopal Church, a retired Longshoreman, and an Air Force Reserve retiree. He is survived by his devoted wife, Albertha "Birdie" Wiggins; children, Candida "Candy" Wiggins, and Joshua Wiggins; beloved sister, Norma "Sheryl Wiggins" McClaurin. Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 29405 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 15, 2019