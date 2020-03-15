|
John William Hiles, Jr. ROUND O, SC - Mr. John William Hiles, Jr, 82, of Round O, entered into rest Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Charleston. Born February 10, 1938, a native of Pennsylvania, he made the Lowcountry of South Carolina his home following his time in service. He served faithfully in the United States Navy and Coast Guard and was a retiree of Charleston Naval Shipyard. He had attended Bethlehem Baptist Church in Round O and was a Past Master of Bethlehem Masonic Lodge, No. 338 - Ancient Free Masons in Round O. John never met a stranger and was well beloved by those he knew. He was a creative person, who loved animals and delighted in spiritual explorations. Surviving are: his wife of twenty-one years, Mrs. Esther Montellano Hiles; three children, Edward Hiles (Charlene), Douglas Hiles (Betty) and Troy Hiles; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Pamela and Priscilla. He is also survived by Esther's children, Theresa M. Soto, Gerard McCloskey, and Michael McCloskey. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Miller Hiles; and a grandson, Justin. Funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020, from the graveside Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020