John William Sullivan
John William Sullivan Mt. Pleasant - John William Sullivan, 62, husband of Inga McAlister Sullivan, of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Sullivan are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020, at Stella Maris Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal at St. Lawrence will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. John was born in Boston, MA. the son of the late Joseph Edward Sullivan, Sr. and Patricia Crowley Sullivan. At the time of his death, he was excelling as a Marine Forensic Expert, having previously retired at the age of 40 from Maersk-SeaLand Shipping as Chief Engineer. He held a triple chief's license in steam, motor and gas powered engines. John was very proud of that accomplishment. At the age of 28, he was the youngest in the industry at that time to earn the title of Chief Engineer. He is survived by his wife, Inga McAlister Sullivan; three sons, William Parker Sullivan (Bianca), John Leighton Sullivan (Haleigh) and Christopher Bane Sullivan; three step-sons, James E. Carroll III (Sarah), Francis Winslow Carroll (Grace) and Thomas Capers McAlister Carroll. Also surviving are two brothers, two brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law and seven nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charleston Animal Society. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
