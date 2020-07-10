1/1
John William Wactor II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John William Wactor II Summerville - John William Wactor II, 57, of Summerville, SC, loving husband of Scarlett Simmons Wactor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 o'clock until the time of service. John was born October 17, 1962 in Orangeburg, SC, a son of the late Robert S. Wactor and Reba Pittman Wactor. He was the owner of Rhett Butlers in downtown Charleston before moving on with Rhett Butlers On-Site Fleet Services. John loved all Clemson sports, especially Clemson football, fishing, boating, and eating. He loved the mountains, cutting grass, history, and geography. He also took great pride in his three sons, and his #1 pug, Frank. In addition to his wife, Scarlett S. Wactor of Summerville, SC, John leaves behind his three sons, Johnny Wactor of Los Angeles, CA, Lance Wactor of Charleston, SC, and Grant Wactor of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Robert Wactor of Orangeburg, SC and Clint Wactor of Columbia, SC; his mother-in-law, Barbara Simmons of Summerville, SC; and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wactor; grandparents, John and Evelyn Wactor, and Cliffton and Hattie Pittman; and father-in-law, L. Edward Simmons. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved