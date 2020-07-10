John William Wactor II Summerville - John William Wactor II, 57, of Summerville, SC, loving husband of Scarlett Simmons Wactor, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, July 11, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 o'clock until the time of service. John was born October 17, 1962 in Orangeburg, SC, a son of the late Robert S. Wactor and Reba Pittman Wactor. He was the owner of Rhett Butlers in downtown Charleston before moving on with Rhett Butlers On-Site Fleet Services. John loved all Clemson sports, especially Clemson football, fishing, boating, and eating. He loved the mountains, cutting grass, history, and geography. He also took great pride in his three sons, and his #1 pug, Frank. In addition to his wife, Scarlett S. Wactor of Summerville, SC, John leaves behind his three sons, Johnny Wactor of Los Angeles, CA, Lance Wactor of Charleston, SC, and Grant Wactor of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Robert Wactor of Orangeburg, SC and Clint Wactor of Columbia, SC; his mother-in-law, Barbara Simmons of Summerville, SC; and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wactor; grandparents, John and Evelyn Wactor, and Cliffton and Hattie Pittman; and father-in-law, L. Edward Simmons. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston