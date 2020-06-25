U.S. Navy Ret. Johnnie Lee Gaston James Island - Mr. Johnnie Lee Gaston, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mr. Gaston was the husband of Mrs. Linda Gaston, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Henry and Coraitha Gaston, the father of Clifton Bolton, Nicole Lynn Gaston, Amber Lee Ann Frazier (Steven) and Yvonne L. Gaston, the brother of the late Charles Gaston, Frank Jones and Vanessa Shepherd (Michael). The Private Graveside Services along with Military Honors for Mr. Gaston will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:00AM at St. James AME Church Cemetery ,Bryans Dairy Road, Johns Island, SC. The viewing for Mr. Gaston will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. TELEPHONE:(843)554-2117; FAX:(843)554-2117, Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page The Low Country Mortuary at 10AM. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.