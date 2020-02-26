|
Johnnie Lee Steckman, Jr. CHARLESTON - Johnnie Lee Steckman, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 in Charleston SC. A celebration of life service will be held at high noon, Friday, February 28th at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial located at 7475 Peppermill Parkway, Suite E, N. Charleston SC 29481. Officiated by Pastor Kevin Bennett. Born September 4th, 1937 in Miami, AZ to Johnnie Lee Steckman, Sr. & Dorothy Lee Howard. John is survived by his wife Lillian Steckman, her son Kirk, and daughter Debbie, John's son Jay and his wife Charlotte and children Dustin, Sara, Sam, and Kelly, John's son Larry and his wife Shelly and children, Jill, Johnathon, Benjamin, Jacob, Danielle, and Amelia, John's sons Darren and his wife Gayla, and children Micah and Jeremiah, and many grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as his nephew Alan and niece Toni. John was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Dorothy, his 1st wife Nancy, and his sister Catherine and her husband Alvin.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020