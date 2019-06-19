Johnnie Mae Wright N. CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Johnnie Mae Wright, 74, of North Charleston are invited to attend her home-going service on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11AM @ Greater Trinity AME church 677 Meeting St., Charleston SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd. North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment will be in the Greater Trinity Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation for 1hr on Thursday from 6-8pm at the Suburban Home Chapel. The most precious memories of Johnnie Mae will resound in the lives of her, beloved sons: Joseph Wright, Carlos (Tanya) Wright and Joseph S. Wright, sister: Ann (Richard) Clinton, brother:Daniel (Pearl) Ladson, twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 20, 2019