Johnnie Ruth Moore "Taffy" Silver

Johnnie Ruth Moore "Taffy" Silver Charleston - Taffy Silver passed away Tuesday, February 25. She was 91. Her funeral will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Taffy was born in Carson, Mississippi to the late John and Ruth Moore. She had a sister, Joyce and a brother, Ricky. Her family moved to Charleston where she graduated from Memminger High School. Taffy married Reid in 1954 and had three sons. She lived in West Ashley until 1979, when she and Reid moved to Columbia and later returned to Charleston in 1983. Taffy was a member of the Charleston Artist Guild in the 1960's and 70's and the Yeamans Hall Golf Club from the 80's to the 2000's. Her beloved Reid passed away in 2007. Taffy is survived by her sons: Allen, Bob, and Tom; daughter-in-law, Vivian; sister-in-law, Sadie Clemmons; and beloved Savannah. She lived a full and spirited life. Special thanks goes to Care for Life Homecare for their devoted help and companionship. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
