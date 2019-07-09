|
Johnny Bines Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Johnny LeVerne Bines are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary; the family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mr. Bines is survived by his devoted wife, Amanda D. Bines; daughter, Amy "Mimi" Singleton (Charles); grandchildren, Tyrese and Chloe; sister, Margaret B. Greene; adopted sons, John and Larry Singletary and James Bowman; adopted daughter, Gloria "Jackie" Wright; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Blackmer (Larry) and Anna Dessasure; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Timia and parents, Grant Bines and Alice Nelson Bines. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 10, 2019