Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Francis Brown United Methodist Church
2517 Corona Street
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Johnny Bines


1940 - 2019
Johnny Bines Obituary
Johnny Bines Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Johnny LeVerne Bines are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at New Francis Brown United Methodist Church, 2517 Corona Street, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary; the family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mr. Bines is survived by his devoted wife, Amanda D. Bines; daughter, Amy "Mimi" Singleton (Charles); grandchildren, Tyrese and Chloe; sister, Margaret B. Greene; adopted sons, John and Larry Singletary and James Bowman; adopted daughter, Gloria "Jackie" Wright; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Blackmer (Larry) and Anna Dessasure; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Timia and parents, Grant Bines and Alice Nelson Bines. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 10, 2019
