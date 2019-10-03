Johnny Butler Johns Island - Mr. Johnny Butler. 87, of Johns Island (Red Top) entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 26, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Butler are invited to attend his funeral service 12:00 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Rd. Interment will follow at Red Top Community Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Butler is Friday 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home (Downtown). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elder Rosa Lee Butler; sons, Tommy Butler and Andy (Sharon) Butler; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Nell) Heyward, Melvin Heyward and Bernard Youngblood; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019