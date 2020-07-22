1/1
Johnny Singleton
Johnny Singleton Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Johnny Lee Singleton are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Singleton is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Singleton; children, Katina Scott, Jason (Sanchee) Campbell, Miranda Singleton and Amber Scott; siblings, LJ and Mary F. Gordon, Betty (Sam) Porter, Charles (Sara) Singleton, Maxine (Herbert) O'Neil, Diane (William) Harley and David Singleton; aunt, Dilcy King; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The family requests no cellphones or side conversations. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
