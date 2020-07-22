Johnny Singleton Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Johnny Lee Singleton are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Singleton is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Singleton; children, Katina Scott, Jason (Sanchee) Campbell, Miranda Singleton and Amber Scott; siblings, LJ and Mary F. Gordon, Betty (Sam) Porter, Charles (Sara) Singleton, Maxine (Herbert) O'Neil, Diane (William) Harley and David Singleton; aunt, Dilcy King; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The family requests no cellphones or side conversations. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
