Joicelyn "Joy" McAlhaney Hill Hanahan - Joicelyn "Joy" McAlhaney Hill, 90, of Hanahan, SC, widow of Robert Benjamin Hill, entered into the arms of Jesus Sunday, May 31, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, a private funeral service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Highland Park Baptist Church. Private burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Joy was born May 14, 1930, in Early Branch, SC, daughter of the late Asbury Newton McAlhaney and the late Effie Smith McAlhaney Darnell. She graduated from North Charleston High School in 1947, attended Rice Business College, was a homemaker and was a Computer Operator in the Import Business. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and resided in Hanahan for 60 years. Joy inspired at least three generations with her faith, perseverance and dedication to family and community. Her song was "Trust and Obey,". It served her well through difficult times, which she met with her belief in the transformative power of love and faith. She is survived by two sons, Robert Benjamin Hill, Jr. of Columbia, SC, and David Wayne Hill (Denise Nepveux) of Utica, NY; daughter, Susan Hill Henderson (Philip) of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Jean Jackie McGrew of St. George, SC, and Betty Darnell Abner of Knox, IN; six grandchildren: Josh Henderson, Adam Henderson, Janice Henderson Eagerton, Joy Elizabeth Hill, Josephine Hill-James, Corinne Hill-James; four great-grandchildren: Elijah Henderson, Daphne Henderson, Robert-Martin Eagerton and Evie Eagerton.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.