Jon Robert Moore Charleston - Jon Robert Moore, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in the City of Bonifay Cemetery, 310 J. Harvey Ethridge Street, Bonifay, FL. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel and Peel Funeral Home, Bonifay, FL. Jon was born April 9, 1941 in Bonifay, FL, son of the late Robert Lee Moore and the late Krestine Harris Hardy. He was a 1959 graduate of Holmes County High School in Bonifay, FL, and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a welding supervisor. He is survived by daughter, Kristy Lewis (Paul) of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Robert "Robbie" Moore (Amanda) of Columbia, SC; three brothers, Jan Moore (Elva) of Mobile, AL, William O. Hardy, Jr. (Pat) of Tallahassee, FL and Joe Hardy, Sr. (Dianne) of Bonifay, FL; sister, Jyl Hardy Eickmann of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Benjamin Chason Lewis and Alison Nicole Moore; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Memorials may be made to the Gateway Academy, 1213 Hope Circle, Bonifay, FL 32425, (850) 547-9011. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020
