|
|
Jon Rodger Alley CHARLESTON - Jon R. Alley entered into eternal rest on the morning of February 24, 2020. He was the son of John Boyd Alley and Caroline Cecilia Rodgers Alley of Charleston. Jon was born October 16, 1936. He grew up in Windsor Place and attended Saint John Elementary School on the Charleston Naval Base. He graduated from Bishop England High School and attended one year at The University of North Carolina, then transferring from Chapel Hill to the St. Louis Institute of Music. While attending the Institute, Jon was employed as a reader for blind children. He was also a librarian at the University of Missouri Medical School. Jon served his country in the United States Army at The Fort Leonard Wood Engineer Training Center. After graduating from the Institute of Music and completing his military service, he became a music teacher and an accomplished concert pianist /recitalist. In addition to his passion for the piano, Jon also enjoyed frequent backpacking excursions through the Missouri Ozarks. Hikers today can probably hear the echo of his friendly, hearty laughter. Among his many awards, he was a winner at the artist level and adjudicator of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. Jon would tell you that he now teaches for The Divine Maestro. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rebecca Alley, of Huntsville, Alabama, nephew, Bernard "Joe" Alley, of Atlanta, Georgia, and cousins Leon Barrineau of Charleston, Judy Barrineau of Texarkana, Texas, and Ron Barrineau of Columbia, SC. He also leaves behind a group of dear friends who provided immense help and tender care during his final years. His family and friends would like to thank the staff at Sandpiper Skilled Nursing facility and the dedicated Hospice team who serve the patients at Sandpiper, for their understanding and appreciation of Jon's quick wit, and for laughing along with his ever present self-deprecating humor. Jon is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bernard Joseph Alley. He is also predeceased by his life-long friend William "Bill" Heigold. A Celebration of Jon's life will be scheduled in the very near future. Relatives and friends are invited to request more information by emailing to: [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020