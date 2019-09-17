Jon Wauhop Hanahan - Jon Kent Wauhop, 81, of Hanahan, SC, a retired foreman for Westvaco, died Monday evening in a Charleston hospital. His funeral will be 11:00 AM Thursday morning, September 19, 2019, at the graveside in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.Mr. Wauhop was born January 7, 1938, in Hinton, WV, a son of William Carney Wauhop and Mildred Stennett Wauhop. He was a graduate of Camden Military Academy, and was a life member of the Elks Lodge. He coached sports in Hanahan for 15 years, and enjoyed socializing with his friends at Pappy's each day. Mr. Wauhop enjoyed golfing and fishing and was an avid reader. He supported many charities including St. Jude, and his "Indian children". Surviving are, his wife of 61 years, Myrna Sabiston Wauhop; two sons, Jon D. Wauhop of Moncks Corner, and Barry W. Wauhop of Hanahan; a sister, Ann Burt and her husband, John, of North Charleston; two grandchildren, Tonya Hamil of Summerville, and Hunter Wauhop of Hanahan; and two great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019