Jonathan Alexander Marshall Charleston - Jonathan Alexander Marshall, 38, of Charleston, South Carolina, died in a tragic accident the evening of Thursday, December 12, 2019 when he was struck by a vehicle in West Ashley. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston. Jonathan was born December 26, 1980 in Takoma Park, Maryland, son of Reverend Wallace Williams Marshall, Jr. and Gabriele Rosenau Marshall. Jonathan had suffered from a long-standing mental disorder which prevented him from achieving many of his personal goals. Never the less, he retained his gentle and insightful disposition, especially regarding issues of the day, interpersonal relations, and spiritual matters. He will always be deeply missed and loved by his parents and six siblings. In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his siblings, Michal Marshall Strickland (Thomas) of Raleigh, NC, Wallace Williams Marshall, III (Vartika) of Charleston, SC, Ann Ruth Marshall of Lutherville-Timonium, MD, Calvin Scott Marshall (Karine) of Richmond, VA, Katherine Marshall Laney (Ronnie) of Durham, NC and Sarah Marshall Mannion (Luke) of Oceanside, CA; eleven nieces and nephews, Cassidy Garner, Colin Marshall, Abigail Marshall, Noelle Marshall, Ava Marshall, Elise Marshall, Aaron Marshall, Pierson Marshall, Soren Marshall, Alana Marshall and Mary Elizabeth Mannion. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019