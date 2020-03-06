|
|
Jonathan "Jon" Corey Jackson Mt. Pleasant - Jonathan "Jon" Corey Jackson, 42, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband of Angela Kraft Jackson, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 4, 2020. His graveside service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at noon at Wilson Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mt. Pleasant Chapel. He was born October 14, 1977 in Anchorage, Alaska, son of Debra Blair Jackson and the late John Derrell Jackson. Jon was a hard worker as both a mechanic and in construction. He had a great sense of humor. Jon enjoyed the outdoors and was creative in finding fun and interesting things to do. He especially enjoyed time spent shrimping alongside his father and brother. Most important to Jon was his family and he will be deeply missed by his wife, Angela Jackson, children: Katie Jackson, Amber Martin (Justin), Josh Martin, and Emily Martin (Dylan); grandchildren: Hunter and Isabelle, mother, Debra Jackson, sister, Jesica Jurica (Patrick), brother, Josh Jackson (Laurie) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Jackson and brother, Jeremy James Jackson. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2020