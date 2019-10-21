Rev. Dr. Jonathan Jerome Baker Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Rev. Dr. Jonathan Jerome Baker are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Moncks Corner AME Church, 306 West Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC. Interment, Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing and Wake Service will be Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Mrs. Virginia Janet Guess Baker; daughters, Georgia (Myles) Porter, Jenice Boone, Benita Jo (Willie) Newman and Candace (Kevin) Plaskett; sister, Jackquilin Baker-Hall; grandchildren, Renea Reddish, Warren Barker, Jeffrey Barker, Lakeshia (Rodino) Tew, Charnice Butts, Anthony (Bria) Boone, Angellette Boone, Willie Newman III, Ka'Bria (Braxton) Drummond, Charles Newman and Jonathan Richards; seven great-grandchildren; in-laws, Marguerite (Harold) Brant, Thelma Shaw. Marjorie Guess and Jerry Hill; and a host of other relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moncks Corner AME Church Building Fund, 306 West Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC, 29461. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019