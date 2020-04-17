|
Jonathan Robert Smith Summerville - Jonathan Robert Smith, 27, of Summerville, husband of Tasha Emely Moise-Smith, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. All services will be private. Flowers will be accepted. Jonathan was born on February 3, 1993 in Salem, MA, son of Julio Pena of Dominican Republic and Jeniffer Smith (Reggie) of Orangeburg. He loved football and listening to music. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids. Survivors, in addition to his wife,Tasha, are: two daughters: Faith Smith and Serenity Smith of Summerville; brother, Richard Smith of Jamestown, NY, two brothers and one sister. He was predeceased by two brothers: Will Smith and Brian Smith. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020