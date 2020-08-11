1/1
Jonetha Wright Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonetha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonetha Wright, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Jonetha Wright, Jr., 54, of North Charleston, SC died on August 9, 2020. He is survived by his children, Cantrell Singleton, Joletha Wright and Bernice Wright; his grandchildren, his fiance;'e, Monique Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fielding Hollywood Chapel, 7173 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Family will have a PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Yonges Island Chapel - Hollywood
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yonges Island Chapel - Hollywood
7173 Highway 162
Hollywood, SC 29449
(843) 889-9189
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yonges Island Chapel - Hollywood Yonges Island Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved