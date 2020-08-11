Jonetha Wright, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Jonetha Wright, Jr., 54, of North Charleston, SC died on August 9, 2020. He is survived by his children, Cantrell Singleton, Joletha Wright and Bernice Wright; his grandchildren, his fiance;'e, Monique Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fielding Hollywood Chapel, 7173 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Family will have a PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
