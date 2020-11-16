Jordan Bachle Charleston - Jordan Andrew Bachle, 32, United States Marine Corps Veteran, of Charleston, passed away on November 8, 2020. The relatives and friends of Jordan Bachle are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made in Jordan's name to Healing 4 Heroes, www.healing4heroes.org
. Jordan was born in Toronto, Canada on November 8, 1988. He was the son of Dan Bachle and June Feanny. Jordan completed basic training at Parris Island and honorably served his country from 2007 to 2011. He was in Marine Corps Unit 2nd LAR Bn, Delta Co. He bravely fought in Iraq Operation "Defeat Al Quaeda and Afghanistan Operation "Khanjar. He was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for exemplary heroism in combat, Combat Action Ribbon and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal. Jordan was also a war author of "2009: The Surge". He loved and gave priority to his family, friendships and his military family. He had a heart as big as the great outdoors, and was obstinately loyal to those he loved. He was avid about physical fitness, outdoor pursuits and adventure and was a lover of animals. Jordan's favorite place was Folly Beach. He liked simple things, and didn't set much store by physical possessions. Jordan is survived by the love of his life, Rebecca Pryce; his parents, Dan Bachle and June Feanny; his sister, Alexandra Bachle; aunts, Geraldine feanny and Suzanne Bachle; uncle, Phillip Feanny; uncle and aunt, Ralston and Jennifer Feanny as well as cousins, Christopher, Brandon and Garrett Underwood, Chad Feanny, Natalie Feanny Berger, Melissa Feanny Rousseau, Sean Feanny and Robert Lasko. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Les and Lucille Bachle, Ralston and Molly Feanny; great-uncle and aunt, Elmer and Margie Lasko and his cousin, Edward Lasko. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
