1/
Jordan Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan Cooper Ladson - Jordan Nathaniel Cooper, 21, of Ladson, SC went to sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Jordan was born on October 30, 1998 in Charleston, SC to the late Keri Marie Cooper. Jordan was a 2017 graduate of Stratford High School and was a beloved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew and great-nephew. He loved football, comic books, horror movies and gaming with his sister. Jordan is survived by grandparents, Paul and Frances Parker; great-grandmother, Sarah Jerrie Burke; aunts, Susie Weeks and Peggy Inman; uncle Chief Rocky Burke; cousins, Lori Nelson, Austin Greene, Emma Weeks, Jerilyn Inman, Evan Inman and John Wade. A visitation will be held from 1:00pm until 2:00pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Jordan's Celebration of Life Service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel at 2:00pm. Entombment will be at Carolina Memorial Park Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolina memorial.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved