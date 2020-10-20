Jordan Cooper Ladson - Jordan Nathaniel Cooper, 21, of Ladson, SC went to sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Jordan was born on October 30, 1998 in Charleston, SC to the late Keri Marie Cooper. Jordan was a 2017 graduate of Stratford High School and was a beloved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew and great-nephew. He loved football, comic books, horror movies and gaming with his sister. Jordan is survived by grandparents, Paul and Frances Parker; great-grandmother, Sarah Jerrie Burke; aunts, Susie Weeks and Peggy Inman; uncle Chief Rocky Burke; cousins, Lori Nelson, Austin Greene, Emma Weeks, Jerilyn Inman, Evan Inman and John Wade. A visitation will be held from 1:00pm until 2:00pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Jordan's Celebration of Life Service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel at 2:00pm. Entombment will be at Carolina Memorial Park Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.ca
rolina memorial.com
Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston