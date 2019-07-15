Jordan D. Fashion

Jordan D. Fashion Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jordan Dante' Fashion are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Carmel AME Church, 1059 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, church cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace St., Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. He is survived by parents, Virgil and Rose Fashion; brother, Jevon R. Fashion; maternal grandparents, Deacon Richard and Dorothy Brown; aunts, Evangelist Barbara Simmons (Henry), Dr. Shirley B. Lloyd, Rebecca D. Brown; uncles, Richard S. Brown and Jonathan Brown (Crystal); godmother, Latorie Lloyd Walker; and a host of grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019
