In Loving Memory Of My Grandson JORDAN RENALDO SMITH October 1, 1986 ~ May 3, 2009 "Happy 33rd Birthday In Heaven" A precious one from us is gone A voice we loved is stilled A place is vacant in our hearts That never can be filled. Take him in thine arms, Dear Lord and ever let him be A messenger of love between Our human hearts and thee. Sadly missed by your grandmother Harriet, sister Taylor, grand-uncles Harold Jr., and William, Bonita and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019