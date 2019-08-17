Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jrg C. Winterer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jrg C. Winterer Charleston - Jorg C. Winterer, MD, Ph. D., MPH, Age 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Jorg was born on March 13, 1941, in Berlin, Germany, son of the late Otto Hans Winterer and Hilde Winterer. He grew up in Northampton, MA, and lived many places throughout his life, most notably Boston (MA), Gallup (NM), Rockville (MD), Knoxville (TN) and Charleston (SC). He was a retired pediatrician and emergency room physician who touched the lives of countless patients, friends and acquaintances. He was brilliant, caring and sincere. He had an incessant thirst for learning and in turn teaching others. His degrees include undergrad Bachelor's from Haverford, BMS from Dartmouth, MD from Harvard, Ph. D from MIT and MPH from Johns Hopkins. Jorg also served in Vietnam as a Captain in the United States Air Force Medical Corps. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his two daughters, Andrea Winterer of Dover, MA and Ashley Woods (Tom) of Osterville, MA; two sons, Jesse Winterer (Jessica) of Charleston, SC, and Noah Winterer of Modesto, CA; sister, Katrin Winterer of Winchester, MA and grandchildren, Finley Winterer and Sofie Woods. Jorg will be remembered for his passion for life and boundless energy. His favorite pursuits included skiing in Telluride, bodysurfing in the Outer Banks, slalom waterskiing, swimming, biking and running. He was active up until his last days, competing in a triathlon just days before he passed. He will be greatly missed, and his memory will live on in his children and grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr in Charleston, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019

