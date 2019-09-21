|
Jose Manuel Perez N. Charleston - Jose Manuel Perez, 38, of N. Charleston, husband of Esthela Maribel Monzon Sacalxot, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at MUSC. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7 o'clock at Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Burial will be at later date at Cementerio General El Calvavio in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Jose was born on June 11, 1981 in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, son of Julian Perez and Maria Martha Quijivix Racancoj. He was very friendly and always smiling. Jose was close to his brother, Jorge. He was not only a brother to him but a best friend who was always there to listen to him. Survivors in addition to his wife Esthela and parents Julian and Maria are: two children: Dennis Alexander Perez and Stefany Perez of Guatemala; four siblings: Jorge Perez (Stacey) of Ladson, Jose Rodrigo Perez (Maribel) of Guatemala, Edwin Joel Perez ( Carolina) of Guatemala, Angelica Maria Perez of Guatemala; mother-in-law: Maria Adelaida Sacalxot, father-in-law: Patricio Monzon, brothers-in-law: Dennis Monzon (Miriam), Victor Monzon, Jaime Monzon (Miriam) and Edwin Monzon (Marta); sister-in-law: Angelica Monzon (Osvaldo) and Gladys Monzon (Basilio); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019