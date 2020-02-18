Home

Jose Panganiban Obituary
Jose Panganiban N. Charleston - Jose Alex Panganiban, 60, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 16, 2020. His Memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 in the St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Road at 10:30 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Jose was born April 23, 1959 in Silang, Philippines son of the late Tomas Lopez Panganiban and the late Felicitas Manolo Panganiban. He was a Photo Manager at Walmart on James Island. He had a love for Star Trek, History, Poetry (reading and writing). He was also a former camera operator at WCSC, Charleston 5. He is survived by three sisters, Raquel Walker (Stephen), Dinah Jones (Kraig Houk) and Maureen Panganiban (James Moses); a brother, Thomas Panganiban; three nephews: Matthew, Jon and Zachary; and his niece, Ashley. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
