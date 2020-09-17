Joseph A. Brown CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph A. Brown will celebrate his life at a Celebration Of Life service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. There will be no walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday. Mr. Brown will lie in state in the chapel one hour prior to service Saturday. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Anthony, Raymond, Dennis, Stephen, Octavia, Betty and Gloria; a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
