Joseph A. Evangelist Johns Island - Colonel Joseph Anthony Evangelist, US Army (Ret.), 86, husband of Eileen Mary Kocon Evangelist, departed to meet his maker on March 21, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island. The Rite of Committal will follow in the church columbarium. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Colonel Evangelist was born December 10, 1933, in Derby, CT. He was the son of the late Anthony and Clara Evangelist. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eileen, his two sons, Mark Evangelist and Paul Evangelist, and five grandchildren. Colonel Evangelist entered the US Army in 1957, after graduating from Niagara University. He served 32 years in the US Army and The National Guard as an Artillery Officer and retired in 1988. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Medal (1 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (1 OLC), Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and several ribbons. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
