Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ackerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Ackerman Obituary
Joseph Ackerman N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Joseph Ackerman, 68, of North Charleston, South Carolina, Corporal United States Marine Corps (Retired) and Battalion Fire Chief, died Saturday evening, December 14, 2019. He is survived by his siblings: Nathaniel Ackerman, Pastor Margaret Mack (Bernard), Johnny Ackerman, Paul Ackerman, Thaddeus Ackerman, Ruth Grant (Richard), John Huger, Donetta Huger and Roberta Middleton and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may visit at 110 Vinca Dr., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -