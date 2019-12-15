|
|
Joseph Ackerman N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Joseph Ackerman, 68, of North Charleston, South Carolina, Corporal United States Marine Corps (Retired) and Battalion Fire Chief, died Saturday evening, December 14, 2019. He is survived by his siblings: Nathaniel Ackerman, Pastor Margaret Mack (Bernard), Johnny Ackerman, Paul Ackerman, Thaddeus Ackerman, Ruth Grant (Richard), John Huger, Donetta Huger and Roberta Middleton and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may visit at 110 Vinca Dr., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 16, 2019