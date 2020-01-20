|
Deacon Joseph Allen Brown Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Deacon Joseph Allen Brown are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Nazareth Reformed Episcopal Church, 145 West End Drive, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, Moncks Corner Baptist Church Cemetery, 496 East Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be held Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be No Viewing after the service. He is survived by: his wife, Deaconess Emily J. Brown; children, Mr. Allen N. Brown (Tawana), Minister Michelle B. Taylor (Rev. Sammie Jr.), Rev. Michael Brown, Minister Kevin J. Brown (Minister Janita), Rev. Philip S. Brown III (Sandra), Mrs. Altrise Brown-Weldon (Carl) and Mrs. Melissa Latham; 25 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Mr. Theodore R. Brown; sister, Mrs. Mildred B. Rembert; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown Family, P. O. Box 141, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020