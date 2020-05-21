Rev. Joseph Allen Washington, Sr. CHARLESTON - REV. JOSEPH ALLEN WASHINGTON, SR., 86, of Charleston, husband of the late Mrs. Alvena Middleton Washington, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020. He is the father of Clarence Anderson (Debra), the late Cynthia Y. Washington, Joseph A. Washington, Jr. (Isabelle), Anthony L. Washington (Sacia) and Brian S. Washington, grandfather of Angel S. Washington, D'angelo Washington, Damon Prioleau, Brian S. Washington, Sarah C. Washington, Laurice Hymes, Kevin Anderson, Nivek Anderson, the late Keysha L. Bartley, great-grandfather of Jahmoni L. Brown, Joseph Joshua Anderson, Collins T. Hymes, Lauren' Isabelle Carrie Hymes, great-great-grandfather of Jakaiaya Casey, Jahmere Casey and Octavia Mack, Jr. He also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, May 22, at the funeral home from 1:00 to 6:00p.m. The family will have a private graveside service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.