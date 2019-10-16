In Loving Memory Of Our Parents and Grandparents JOSEPH G. WHITE October 17, 1925~January 26, 1994 SARAH N. WHITE March 20, 1929 ~ October 18, 1997 Dear Parents, We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories, And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts. Loving you always, Forgetting you never, Your Children, Grands, Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019