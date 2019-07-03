Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Joseph B. McCracken Ridgeville, SC - Joseph B. McCracken, 79, of Ridgeville, husband of the late Cary Jane, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born Clearfield, PA, March 31, 1940. Son of Earl and Blanche McCracken. Survived by sister Nancy Wilenzik of Doylestown, PA and Roger Winter, grandson of the late Jane McCracken. Preceded in death by one brother David of Mahaffey, PA. Also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Graduated from Curwensville, PA high school, attended Penn State University; Served in U.S. Navy, Atomic Submarine Service; Retired from General Electric. Funeral services will be private. A memorial may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019
