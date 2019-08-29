Joseph "Josie" Bennett HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joseph "Josie" Bennett, those of his son, Mr. Joseph Jenkins, sisters, Ms. Elnora Bennett, Mrs. Helen Brown (Walter), brother, Mr. Ernest Bennett (Charlene), nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 11: a.m. at Wesley U.M.Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. The Family will be receiving friends at the church on Friday from 7 to 8: p.m. Family and friends may also pay their last respect to Mr. Bennett on Saturday at the church from 10: a.m. until service time. Interment: Church Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019