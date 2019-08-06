|
|
Joseph Carl Broome Summerville - Joseph Carl Broome, 66, of Summerville, SC passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Services will be private. Joseph was born November 17, 1952 in Monroe, NC, the son of the late Carl Broome and Jacqueline Mary Coan Broome. He worked as a truck driver and loved working in the yard. Joseph leaves behind his step-daughter, Amy Hill of Summerville, SC; son, Jason Broome of NC; brothers, Walter Broome, Phillip Broome, and Mike Coan, all of NC; sister, Mary Broome, also of NC; a grandson; and his beloved dog, Stretch. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Lisa Broome. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019