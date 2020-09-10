Joseph Clarence Cercopely, Jr. CHARLESTON - Joseph Clarence Cercopely, Jr., of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest the morning of September 4th, 2020 surrounded by his loving daughters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life on September 26th at 1624 Ingram Dr., Charleston, SC 29407 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Joe was born on October 6th, 1942 to the late Joseph C. Cercopely, Sr. and the late Margaret L. (Stanfill) Daniels. He was also a brother to the late Alice E. (Cercopely) Crouch. Joe was a carefree and wild young man, and this lead him into the Air Force in the spring of '64, where he would go to serve in Vietnam. After the service, he went on to work in the Naval Shipyard from where he retired. Surviving him are his two daughters, Teresa S. Cercopely of Charleston and Dana L. Cercopely (Michael Soper); Joe's longtime partner, Kay W. Perry of Charleston; grandsons, Cameron S. (Brianna) Bailey of Charleston and Tristan T. (Caitlyn) Bailey of Goose Creek; great-grandson, Killian Storm Bailey; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Joe often said, "There is good in everything and everyone if you are willing to look hard enough to find it." This outlook and his outgoing personality gave him countless extended and found family members. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
