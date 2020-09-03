Joseph D. Malvica James Island - Joseph D. Malvica, 78, of Charleston, SC, husband to Glenn David Butler of 53 years, entered into eternal rest on August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 21, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, Joseph was a son of the late Napoleon Joseph Malvica and Francesca Notoroberta Malvica. Besides his husband, Joseph is survived by his sister, Francine, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph`s memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
