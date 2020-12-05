Joseph Daniel Floyd CHARLESTON - Joseph Daniel "Danny" Floyd, 72, of Charleston, SC, passed away on November 28. His vibrant life was tragically cut short due to COVID-19. Danny was born on September 16, 1948, in Orangeburg, SC, the youngest son of the late Anthony R. and Myrtis H. Floyd. At the age of 10, the family moved to Columbia, SC, and he later attended A.C. Flora High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country overseas in Italy and Turkey, eventually moving to Charleston, SC, in 1971. He attended Baptist College at Charleston, today known as Charleston Southern University, and graduated in 1974 with honors. In 1977 he became a certified public accountant and established his private practice in Mt. Pleasant, SC, celebrating 40 years this past October. Concurrent with his private practice, he held titles over the years including Chief Financial Consultant and Chief Financial Officer at businesses in the low country, but the titles he was most proud of were "Dad" and "Poppa". He was well known for his travels around the world, Italy in particular, his British and German sports cars, fine haberdashery, tireless devotion to his work and, most importantly, his pride and adoration of his family. He had a magnetic personality, a lightness of being, a generous spirit, and made those around him feel special, cherished and loved. Imagine the person you most loved, admired and respected and that was Danny Floyd. He had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of banking, finance, regulation, policy and politics. He was regarded by many as a brilliant business, financial, and tax advisor; a compliment which he did not take lightly. A devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his four children, Lisa Cartin (Jason), Mt. Pleasant, SC, Lieutenant Michael Floyd, USN (Emily), Alexandria, VA, Connie Moylan (Christopher), Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Ali Spulgis (Drew), Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by his brother, Anthony Floyd (Jackie), Hartsville, SC, one grandson, Ellis Moylan and many other beloved family members and good friends that he considered family. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan's Island and greatly enjoyed his fellowship with the 8 o'clock congregation. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff at MUSC for the superior and compassionate care that he received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's memory to the MUSC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund online at giving.musc.edu
or mailed to 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425, in hopes that more lives may be saved. A private funeral will be held, but a celebration of his life well lived will be held at a later, safer time.
