Joseph David Shingledecker JAMES ISLAND - Husband of Yvette Shingledecker, he graduated to glory on 3/18/2020. He was son of Roy K. Shingledecker and Trudie Shingledecker, biological son of Joseph David Johnston; sister, Rhonda Michele Lawton, brother, Matthew K. Shingledecker, Predeceased by his sister, Heather Dawn Shingledecker, three step-sons Adrian Mckelvey, Edward Mckelvey, Stanten Mckelvey, two grandsons Renard McKelvey, Jaylen McKelvey. On behalf of the family of David Shingledecker please note the visitation, service and burial will be private in compliance with the current CDC restrictions. There will be a viewing at Pasley's Mortuary on Friday 3/20/2020 from 6-8 p.m. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020