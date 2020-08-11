Joseph Edward Rivers, Sr. ATLANTA, GA - Joseph Edward (Snookie) Rivers, Sr.78, of Atlanta, GA, born December 8, 1941 entered eternal rest on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was a native of Charleston, SC, and relocated to Atlanta, GA in 1997. He was the son of the late Thomas and the late Elnora Rivers. Joe was most notably known as the Big band Leader for the Royal Entertainers Band in the Charleston and Low Country area from the late 1950's through the late 1970's In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by three siblings, William Rivers, Harold Rivers and Thomas Rivers and a daughter, Cynthia Ancrum. He is survived by his children: Joseph E. Rivers, Jr (Kimberly), Derrick D. Rivers, (Ericka), Nicole Clements, April Rivers, Gina Rivers, Richard Rivers, and Sonya Medina. Siblings, Naomi Cook (Richard), Eleanor Wright, Lucille Toomer, Elizabeth Brown, Anthony Rivers, Doris Rivers, Gloria Rivers and David Rivers. Sisters in law, Albertha Rivers and Beverly Rivers 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Professional services have been entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services. Due to COVID19 restrictions a private memorial service will be held August 15, 2020 at Kingdom Hall in Atlanta, GA. Live streaming services will be available. Please email srivers8424@gmail.com for a link. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
