Joseph Edwards Summerville - Joseph Monroe Edwards, 65, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The relatives and friends of Joseph M. Edwards are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 1:00PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at the graveside, Plantation Memorial Gardens. Joseph was born in Gainesville, FL on July 6, 1955. He was the son of Joe and Bernice Edwards. Joseph was a proud graduate of the specialized course of study at Summerville High School, graduating on May 31, 1974. Joseph loved life and was always happy. He loved watching ants outside carrying eggs to the ant hills. He loved television and music of all kinds. He loved trains and watching road construction. Joseph loved people and making friends, giving hugs and lots of "I love yous". He loved his dogs, Jack and Russ and his cat, Blue. He also loved the Revolutionary and Civil wars, and George Washington. Joseph is survived by his brother, James B. Edwards, sister, Donna Hintz and her husband, Mike, sister-in-law, Debra Edwards, nieces, Abbigail Edwards and Stacey Edwards, nephews, James Hunter Edwards and B.J. Edwards and his wife, Amber and great-nieces and nephews, Haily Edwards, Erin Edwards and Logan Edwards. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
