Joseph "Joe" Evans Summerville - The Family and Friends of the Late Joseph "Joe" Evans are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Canaan United Methodist Church 171 Highway 61 Ridgeville, SC 29472. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner. A public viewing will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories; 4 loving daughters, 6 grandchildren, 2 siblings along with a host of family and friends.
