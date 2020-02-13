Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc - summerville
113 Bryan St
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Evans Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Evans Summerville - The Family and Friends of the Late Joseph "Joe" Evans are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Canaan United Methodist Church 171 Highway 61 Ridgeville, SC 29472. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner. A public viewing will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories; 4 loving daughters, 6 grandchildren, 2 siblings along with a host of family and friends. Services have been entrusted to the Professional Care of THE ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville, www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -