Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Joseph F. Kowalski Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Kowalski Jr. N. Charleston - Joseph F. Kowalski Jr., 78, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Joseph was born February 22, 1942 in Scranton, PA, to the late Joseph and Anna Kowalski. Joe was honest, loyal and kind. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He served our country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marjory, three step-children, Steven, Donella (Dale), and Scott, 2 grandchildren, Earl Dale Jr., and Christina May and 1 great-granddaughter, Hannah. The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service to follow at 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020
