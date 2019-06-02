Joseph "Eddie" Fine Johns Island - Joseph Edward "Eddie" Fine, 77, of Johns Island, South Carolina, peacefully passed away surrounded by close family on June 1, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina, oldest son of the late Joseph and Constance Fine. He is survived by Carolyn Fine of Johns Island; Children: Michael Fine (wife Becky and Michael's Mother Gloria), Gabriel Gadsden and Jael Gadsden; Grandchildren: Mick and Terra Fine and Great-Grandson Roman Fine; Brothers: Vincent Fine, Patrick Fine (Jana); Sisters: Pauline Povero (Ronnie), Theresa Fine, Cynthia Rinker (Scott); Mother in Law Lucille Cochran; Brothers-in-Law: Robert, Carl (Marilyn) and Tyrone Cochran: Sisters-in-Law: Barbara Moore (Rev. Isaac), Marva Moody, and Conious Johnson (Ernest), and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Charleston and a lifetime member of the American Numismatic Association. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Eddie was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching and reading Westerns. At his request A Graveside Service with family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM on June 4, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary