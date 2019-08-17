Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Francis "Bunny" Bischoff Jr.. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Ravenel Burial Following Services First Baptist Church of Ravenel Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Sergeant First Class Joseph "Bunny" Francis Bischoff, Jr. Ravenel, SC - Sergeant First Class Joseph Francis Bischoff Jr. "Bunny", 78, of Ravenel, SC entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 15, 2019.His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Ravenel at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the church cemetery. Joseph, born in Charleston, SC, was the only child of Joseph Francis Bischoff and Isadora Infinger Bischoff. He was married to Judith Mae Cox of Tabor City, NC in 1964. Joseph graduated from James Island High School in 1959. He then attended The Citadel and St. Andrews Presbyterian College before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1963. After several assignments including Germany and Korea Joseph settled in El Paso, Texas where he raised his family and retired in 1983 as a 20 yr. Veteran. While in El Paso he received an associate's degree in Business from EPCC. Later in life Joseph and his wife returned to the Charleston area residing in Ravenel, SC. He was a member of Jacksonboro Lodge No. 206 AFM. Joseph is survived by his wife Judith C. Bischoff; four children: Joseph Francis (III), Jon Eric, Ernest Jason, and Jennifer Marie; five grandchildren: Albert Rivera, Stephanie Bischoff, Savannah Bischoff, Sarah Bischoff and Isabella All and two great- grandchildren: Sadie and Angelique Rivera. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019

